Picture this: Your soon-to-be spouse is walking down the aisle. Sunlight streams through the windows, and the lights around the venue twinkle. Your venue is decorated just how you imagined it would be on your wedding day. Everyone in attendance is watching the beautiful scene in front of them unfold. Despite the chaos and stress of planning a wedding, none of that seems to matter as it all comes together on the big day. You feel a tear start to run down your face because the day you get to marry the love of your life is finally happening.
Southern Kentucky Bridal Expo 2020 loves love, and they have all the tools to plan your perfect wedding.
SOKY Bridal Expo is an open house that focuses on providing people with businesses that can organize the details of their weddings. In 2019, the SOKY Bridal Expo had over 85 vendors, some of whom are listed here. And the earlier you start working out the details for your wedding, the better chance your wedding will match your vision. From your cake to your pictures and your suit to your flowers, everything is highlighted at the expo to create the wedding of your dreams.
1. Let someone else dress the details
Weddings consist of details that require hours of planning and organization. Dafnel DeVasier, K&B Events, Tootie Finkbone - Wedding Planner and the Knot want to guide you along your journey to solidify true love.
2. The perfect venue
Whether you prefer indoors or outdoors, SOKY Bridal Expo provides all different types of venues. Ironwood, Hidden Homestead and Highland Stables will offer their wedding venue services at the expo in 2020.
3. Music for dancing the night away
The songs you play at your wedding will be ones you
remember forever. Choose the ideal music company services that will give you special songs with flawless acoustics Dynamic Entertainment, Matthew Holmes and Wedding DJ have all of the necessary equipment to make your music memorable.
4. Let them eat cake
You can have your cake and eat it too. Cakes by Joni Warren - JD Bakery, Sweet Temptations and Mission Catering Company can design the cake of your dreams.
5. Capture the moment
Let photography businesses presented at the expo take care of documenting your day. Scott Skaggs Photography, Christa Cato Photography and Taylor York Photography want to capture lasting moments at your wedding.
6. Say YASSS to the dress (or suit)
SOKY Bridal Expo wants brides and grooms alike to choose their own creative style. Regiss Bridal & Prom, David’s Bridal, Michelle’s Consignment and Men’s Warehouse can help brides and grooms dress to impress for their wedding.
7. Intrigue the taste buds
From appetizers to desserts, SOKY Bridal Expo presents a wide variety of food businesses for you to try. Mariah’s, The Bistro and Cambridge Market and Cafe will have dishes to satisfy your cravings and treat your guests during your big day.