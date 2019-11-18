When it comes to waxing, you’ve probably heard it all before: the good, the bad and the made up (cue the Steve Carell clip and his sub-par chest waxing debacle). Brand experts in facial and body waxing and Bowling Green’s own specialty waxing studio, Waxing the City, are here to dispel the rumors and prove that waxing is the best hair removal method available and the choice of many busy professionals — both male and female.
With skin-calming pre and post wax treatments containing soothing, natural ingredients available with every service, an urban-chic-meets-spa vibe and a luxurious experience with lasting results, first-time clients wonder what took them so long to embrace the waxing lifestyle.
Waxing is certainly not a new concept. As a matter of fact, it’s an ancient one. Since 2003, the Waxing the City brand – part of a larger company called Self-Esteem Brands – prides itself on newer methods, better waxes imported from Europe just for them and educating the client on aftercare to extend the incredibly smooth benefits of choosing waxing over shaving.
Clients learn the luxuries of whipped sugar scrubs to hydrate and exfoliate, how to properly dry brush and its benefits and can even try multiple ways to fill their perfectly waxed brows (powder, pencil, gel or pomade). First-timers get a 50% discount off their service and access to a membership called Club Orange with discounted service packages available for those who find their new must-do beauty routine.
Loyal clients and Waxing the City Bowling Green’s licensed cerologists (waxing experts trained to the company’s standards) have compiled a list of the top ten reasons to become a regular waxer. It just makes sense when you’re making the move to adulting full-time.
Waxing the City Bowling Green is located at 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. just in front of PetSmart.
The studio is open seven days a week, and while appointments are recommended, walk-ins are also welcome.
The studio carries the finest brands for exfoliating and moisturizing and is the go-to place for holiday gifts for every budget.
Book online at waxingthecity.com or use the app. They love to answer your waxing questions and can also get your appointment in the books at 270-938-2508. Free Wi-Fi and free product smells. Waxing the City. Let’s go there.
@waxingthecitybgky
@waxingthecitybowlinggreen