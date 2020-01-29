Another year and the start of a new decade approaches. With the start of a new year, people tend to take advantage of it by using it as an opportunity for new beginnings and opportunities. Some dread it, while others look forward to it, but overall each resolution is good for you.
A new year's resolution is just a fancy term for a goal and everyone has goals. According to psychcentral.com, as the researchers Mukhopadhyay and Johar (2005) summarized, individuals with high self-efficacy attribute failure to insufficient effort, while individuals with low self-efficacy attribute failure to deficient ability.
Higher self-efficacy generally is correlated with a greater likelihood of achieving one’s goals. Albert Bandura of Stanford University, defines self efficacy as people's beliefs about their capabilities to produce effects.
The better self efficacy you have, the more likely you are to achieve your goals. Every goal may not be completed by the end of the year, but knowing that you took the time to set a foundation, get a head start or to finish it, puts you in a great place for things to come.
Another benefit is that they are there to help you. Many make resolutions are based off the fact that people want to be better than they were last year. Don’t think of resolutions as something tedious, but something to look forward too.
According to psychcentral.com, researchers Miller and Marlatt suggest the key to having successful resolutions is to be strong initial commitment to make a change, have coping strategies to deal with problems that will come up and keeping track of your progress.
The more monitoring you do and feedback you get, the better you will do. When you have a goal in mind, you are more focused and more precise with the actions that you take in your life to reach that goal.
And lastly, resolutions are a fun tradition. You make them however you want. No matter if it’s ‘new year, new me’ or weight loss, have fun with what you do. You have the freedom of picking whatever you want to benefit you.
Who knows you better than yourself? You can design any goal that you will help you. According to psychcentral.com, their research found that people who believe that self-control is something dynamic, changing and unlimited tend to set more resolutions.
Having that control will help you further yourself in changing times. It also makes you take more accountability of what you have to do. You can make any actions for you to reach your resolution. Having that control and creativity makes new year's resolutions all the more fun.
With a new year here the time to reset and elevate is now. Make the decision the better yourself. New year resolutions are something that can help start your year off right. This tradition may not be for everyone, but it is unique to all.
Resolutions are a never ending tradition that can benefit in many aspects. From what it is to how do you complete it, resolutions are a great way to start off the new year.