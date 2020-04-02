Best of the Hill 2020 Winners
The 2020 Best of the Hill results are in! Best of the Hill is an annual event that gives the WKU community a chance to vote for their local favorites — from the best pizza place in town to the best place to cry on WKU’s campus.
Over 600 WKU students, faculty, staff and community members participated in this year’s survey. Due to COVID-19, the Best of the Hill specialty publication was not able to be printed. However, WKU Student Publications wanted to find a way to still recognize this year’s winners. The winners are featured below with a complete list of how you can support your favorites during the COVID-19 closures. Read some of our previous reporting on
restaurants in around Bowling Green that are open during this time. Best Pizza Best Burger
1. 5 Guys Availability during shutdown: Takeout, Curbside pickup or ordering 2. Double Dogs Takeout 3. Burger & Bowl Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery Best Local Bar
1. Hilligan's Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Brew Co. Underground Closed 3. Shots Closed Best Brunch
1. Wild Eggs Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Lisa's Fifth Street Diner Curbside pickup or ordering 3. White Squirrel Brewery Curbside pickup or ordering Best Booze Stop
1. WK Liquors Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru, takeout 2. Liquor Barn Delivery available, curbside pickup or ordering 3. Red Barn Liquors Open inside with limited hours Best Mexican
1. El Mazaltan Availability during shutdown: Takeout, online ordering and delivery 2. Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Takeout 3. Que Buenos Drive-thru, delivery Best On-Campus Meal
1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown Closed 2. Panda Express (off-campus) Drive-thru, delivery 3. Red Zone Closed Best French Fries
1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown Drive-thru, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup or ordering, online ordering and delivery 2. Rally's Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 3. Penn Station East Coast Subs Takeout Best Coffee
1. Spencer's Coffee Availability during shutdown Curbside ordering and delivery 2. Starbucks Drive-thru 3. Q Coffee Emporium Drive-thru Best Dessert
1. Stakz Frozen Yogurt Availability during shutdown Closed 2. Riley's Bakery Closed 3. Pelicans SnoBalls of Bowling Green Curbside pickup and ordering Best Ice Cream
1. Chaney's Dairy Barn Availability during shutdown Curbside pickup and ordering 2. Bruster's Ice Cream Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering 3. Baskin Robbins Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering, online ordering and delivery Best Food Truck
1. Shogun Express Availability during shutdown Takeout, drive-thru 2. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus Curbside pickup and ordering 3. Pop's Street Eats Closed Best Healthy Option
1. Smoothie King Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering 2. Top of the Hill Nutrition Curbside pickup and ordering 3. Saladworks Closed Best Craft Beer
1. White Squirrel Brewery Availability during shutdown: Curbside pickup and ordering 2. Mellow Mushroom Takeout, curbside pickup and ordering 3. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill Closed Best Place if Your Parents are Buying
1. Hickory & Oak Availability during shutdown: Takeout 2. Mariah's Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 3. Montana Grill Takeout, delivery Best Sandwich
1. Griff's Availability during shutdown: Takeout, delivery 2. Jimmy John's Takeout, delivery 3. Jersey Mike's Takeout, delivery Best Asian Food
1. Shogun Bistro Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Kyoto Diner Online ordering and delivery 3. Thai Thai Takeout Best Sushi
1. Yuki Japanese Restaurant Availability during shutdown: Takeout 2. Ichiban Closed 3. Kyoto Diner Online ordering and delivery Best Vegan/Vegetarian
1. Blaze Pizza Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 2. Azzip Pizza Curbside ordering and pickup 3. Thai Express Curbside ordering and pickup, takeout Best Grocery
1. Kroger Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 2. Meijer Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 3. Aldi Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery Best Date Night
1. Novo Dolche Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Mariah's Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 3. The Derby Piano & Dessert Bar Closed Best Delivery Service
1. Jimmy John's Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery, drive-thru 2. Door Dash Delivery 3. Uber EATS Delivery Best Place for Outdoor Dining
1. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. White Squirrel Brewery Curbside ordering and pickup 3. Donato's Delivery, takeout Best Wing Spot
1. Mister B's Pizza & Wings Availability during shutdown: Delivery, takeout 2. Buffalo Wild Wings Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 3. Double Dogs Delivery, takeout Best Drive-Thru
1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery 2. Cook Out Drive-thru 3. Taco Bell Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery Best Doughnut
1. Great American Donut Shop Availability during shutdown: Takeout, online ordering and delivery 2. Krispy Kreme Donuts Delivery (within 10 miles), takeout, 3. Park Street Donuts Curbside ordering and pickup Best Cocktail
1. Micki's/440 Main Availability during shutdown: Takeout 2. Hickory & Oak Takeout 3. The Derby Piano & Dessert Bar Closed Best Hangover Food
1. Cook Out Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru 2. Waffle House Takeout, online ordering (two BG locations closed) 3. Taco Bell Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery Best Place to Take Tourists
1. Lost River Cave Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Chaney's Dairy Barn Curbside pickup and ordering 3. Corvette Museum Delivery Best Outside Excursion
1. Jackson's Orchard 2. Lost River Cave 3. Shanty Hollow Best Group Outing
1. The Flip'n Axe Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Beech Bend Park & Splash Lagoon Closed 3. Mind Bender Escape Room Closed Best Karaoke
1. Dublin's Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Overtime Sports Bar and Grill Closed 3. Cue Time Cocktails & Billiards Closed Best Trivia Night
1. Mellow Mushroom Availability during shutdown: Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 2. Hilligan's Closed 3. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill Closed Best Place to Watch the Sunset
1. Top of the hill on campus 2. Top of PS1 3. Reservoir Hill Best Music Venue
1. SKYPAC Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Tidball's Closed 3. A-Frame Closed Best Men's Clothing Store
1. Men's Warehouse Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 2. Glorgio's Menswear Online ordering and delivery 3. Jos. A. Bank Online ordering and delivery Best Jewelry Store
1. Morris Jewelry Availability during shutdown Closed 2. Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers Online ordering and delivery 3. Kay Jewelers Online ordering and delivery Best Gift Store
1. Shop Local Kentucky Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 2. The WKU Store Online ordering and delivery 3. Heart Strings and Chatters Closed Best Place for Outdoor Gear
1. Nat's Outdoor Sports Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, online ordering and delivery 2. Cabela's Online ordering and delivery 3. Dick's Sporting Goods Curbside ordering and pickup, online ordering and delivery Best Place to Buy WKU Gear
1. The WKU Store Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 2. Alumni Hall Closed 3. Shop Local Kentucky Online ordering and delivery Best Vintage
1. Goodwill Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. St. Vincent de Paul Closed 3. Beverly Hills Bargain Boutique Closed Best Clothing Boutique
1. Steel Mill & Co. Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 2. Shop Local Kentucky Online ordering and delivery 3. Pink Lily Boutique Closed Best Fraternity
1. Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) 2. Pi Kappa Alpha 3. Sigma Phi Epsilon Best Sorority
1. Chi Omega 2. Kappa Delta 3. Alpha Delta Pi Best NPHC Greek Organization
1. Alpha Kappa Alpha 2. Delta Sigma Theta 3. Phi Beta Sigma Best Non-Greek Organization
1. Midnight on the Hill, Spirit Masters 2. Best Buddies, Christian Student Fellowship, CRU, Dance Big Red 3. ROTC Best WKU Professor
1. Kelley Coppinger 2. Mac McKerral, Tim Straubel, Charlotte Elder, Carrie Trojan 3. Amanda Brooks, Christina Now, Guy Jordan, Kay Meggers Best Academic College
1. Potter College of Arts and Letters 2. College of Health and Human Services 3. Gordon Ford College of Business Best Place to Cry on Campus
1. Helm basement bathroom 2. The fountain in front of Van Meter Hall 3. Behind the Honors College Best Bathroom On Campus
1. DSU second floor bathroom by SGA 2. Augenstein Alumni Center 3. Honors College Best Residence Hall
1. Hilltopper Hall 2. Southwest Hall 3. Minton Hall Best Off-Campus Apartments
1. Midtown 2. The Muse 3. The Registry Best Landlord
1. Walk2Campus 2. Chandler Property Management 3. Red Door Properties Best Study Spot On Campus
1. Raymond Cravens Library 2. Honors College 3. DSU Study Lounge Best Tattoo Shop
1. Carter's Tattoo Co. Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Age of Reason Tattoo Closed 3. Topper's Fine Line Tattoo Closed Best Yoga Studio
1. Hot Yoga Bowling Green Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave Closed 3. The Spot Closed Best Automotive Mechanic
1. B&B Tire Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 2. Huntsman Automotive Open inside with limited hours 3. Shipley's Chevron Best Gym
1. Preston Center Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. Planet Fitness Closed 3. BAC Closed Best Wedding Venue
1. Lose River Cave 2. The Charleston 3. Cason's Cove Best Hair Salon
1. Friendz Salon & Tanglez Hair Studio Availability during shutdown: Closed 2. The Finery Closed 3. Great Clips Closed Best Car Wash
1. Cheetah Clean Autowash Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 2. Campbell Lane Express Carwash Open inside with limited hours 3. Speedwash Open inside with limited hours Best Bank
1. US Bank Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 2. PNC Bank Open inside with limited hours 3. BB&T Drive-thru Best Place to Buy a Car
1. Toyota of Bowling Green Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery, open inside with limited hours 2. Jim Johnson Nissan Open inside with limited hours 3: Greenwood Ford Vehicle pickup