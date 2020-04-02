Coronavirus Coverage

Best of the Hill 2020

Best of the Hill 2020

Best of the Hill 2020 Winners

The 2020 Best of the Hill results are in! Best of the Hill is an annual event that gives the WKU community a chance to vote for their local favorites — from the best pizza place in town to the best place to cry on WKU’s campus.

Over 600 WKU students, faculty, staff and community members participated in this year’s survey. Due to COVID-19, the Best of the Hill specialty publication was not able to be printed. However, WKU Student Publications wanted to find a way to still recognize this year’s winners. The winners are featured below with a complete list of how you can support your favorites during the COVID-19 closures. Read some of our previous reporting on restaurants in around Bowling Green that are open during this time. 

Best Pizza

 1. Mellow Mushroom Availability during shutdown:Takeout, Curbside Pickup or Ordering 
 2. Blaze Pizza  Delivery available, Drive-Through
 3. Donato’s  Delivery available, Curbside Pickup or Ordering

Best Burger      

1. 5 Guys  Availability during shutdown:  Takeout, Curbside pickup or ordering
 2. Double Dogs  Takeout 
 3. Burger & Bowl  Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery

Best Local Bar

 1. Hilligan's Availability during shutdown: Closed
 2. Brew Co. Underground Closed 
 3. Shots Closed 

Best Brunch

1. Wild Eggs Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Lisa's Fifth Street Diner  Curbside pickup or ordering
3. White Squirrel Brewery  Curbside pickup or ordering 

Best Booze Stop

1. WK Liquors Availability during shutdown:  Drive-thru, takeout 
2. Liquor Barn Delivery available, curbside pickup or ordering 
3. Red Barn Liquors  Open inside with limited hours 

Best Mexican

1. El Mazaltan Availability during shutdown: Takeout, online ordering and delivery 
2. Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant  Takeout 
3. Que Buenos  Drive-thru, delivery  

Best On-Campus Meal

1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown Closed 
2. Panda Express (off-campus) Drive-thru, delivery 
3. Red Zone  Closed

Best French Fries

1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown Drive-thru, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup or ordering, online ordering and delivery 
2. Rally's  Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 
3. Penn Station East Coast Subs  Takeout 

Best Coffee

1. Spencer's Coffee Availability during shutdown Curbside ordering and delivery 
2. Starbucks Drive-thru 
3. Q Coffee Emporium  Drive-thru 

Best Dessert

1. Stakz Frozen Yogurt Availability during shutdown  Closed 
2. Riley's Bakery  Closed 
3. Pelicans SnoBalls of Bowling Green  Curbside pickup and ordering  

Best Ice Cream

1. Chaney's Dairy Barn Availability during shutdown Curbside pickup and ordering 
2. Bruster's Ice Cream  Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering 
3. Baskin Robbins  Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering, online ordering and delivery

Best Food Truck

1. Shogun Express Availability during shutdown Takeout, drive-thru 
2. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus  Curbside pickup and ordering 
3. Pop's Street Eats  Closed 

Best Healthy Option

1. Smoothie King Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru, curbside pickup and ordering 
2. Top of the Hill Nutrition  Curbside pickup and ordering 
3. Saladworks  Closed 

Best Craft Beer

1. White Squirrel Brewery Availability during shutdown: Curbside pickup and ordering 
2. Mellow Mushroom  Takeout, curbside pickup and ordering 
3. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill  Closed 

Best Place if Your Parents are Buying

1. Hickory & Oak Availability during shutdown: Takeout 
2. Mariah's  Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 
3. Montana Grill  Takeout, delivery 

Best Sandwich

1. Griff's Availability during shutdown: Takeout, delivery 
2. Jimmy John's  Takeout, delivery 
3. Jersey Mike's  Takeout, delivery 

Best Asian Food

1. Shogun Bistro Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Kyoto Diner  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Thai Thai  Takeout 

Best Sushi

1. Yuki Japanese Restaurant Availability during shutdown: Takeout 
2. Ichiban  Closed 
3. Kyoto Diner  Online ordering and delivery 

Best Vegan/Vegetarian

1. Blaze Pizza Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 
2. Azzip Pizza  Curbside ordering and pickup 
3. Thai Express  Curbside ordering and pickup, takeout 

Best Grocery

1. Kroger Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 
2. Meijer  Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 
3. Aldi  Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 

Best Date Night

1. Novo Dolche Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Mariah's  Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery 
3. The Derby Piano & Dessert Bar  Closed 

Best Delivery Service

1. Jimmy John's Availability during shutdown: Curbside ordering and pickup, delivery, drive-thru 
2. Door Dash  Delivery 
3. Uber EATS  Delivery 

Best Place for Outdoor Dining

1. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. White Squirrel Brewery  Curbside ordering and pickup 
3. Donato's  Delivery, takeout 

Best Wing Spot

1. Mister B's Pizza & Wings Availability during shutdown: Delivery, takeout 
2. Buffalo Wild Wings  Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 
3. Double Dogs  Delivery, takeout 

Best Drive-Thru

1. Chick-fil-A Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery 
2. Cook Out  Drive-thru 
3. Taco Bell  Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery 

Best Doughnut

1. Great American Donut Shop Availability during shutdown:  Takeout, online ordering and delivery 
2. Krispy Kreme Donuts  Delivery (within 10 miles), takeout,  
3. Park Street Donuts  Curbside ordering and pickup 

Best Cocktail

1. Micki's/440 Main Availability during shutdown: Takeout 
2. Hickory & Oak  Takeout 
3. The Derby Piano & Dessert Bar  Closed 

Best Hangover Food

1. Cook Out Availability during shutdown: Drive-thru 
2. Waffle House  Takeout, online ordering (two BG locations closed) 
3. Taco Bell  Drive-thru, online ordering and delivery 

Best Place to Take Tourists

1. Lost River Cave Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Chaney's Dairy Barn  Curbside pickup and ordering 
3. Corvette Museum  Delivery 

Best Outside Excursion

1. Jackson's Orchard   
2. Lost River Cave   
3. Shanty Hollow   

Best Group Outing

1. The Flip'n Axe Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Beech Bend Park & Splash Lagoon  Closed 
3. Mind Bender Escape Room  Closed 

Best Karaoke

1. Dublin's Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Overtime Sports Bar and Grill  Closed 
3. Cue Time Cocktails & Billiards  Closed 

Best Trivia Night

1. Mellow Mushroom Availability during shutdown: Delivery, online ordering and delivery, takeout 
2. Hilligan's  Closed 
3. 6-4-3 Sports Bar & Grill  Closed 

Best Place to Watch the Sunset

1. Top of the hill on campus   
2. Top of PS1   
3. Reservoir Hill   

Best Music Venue

1. SKYPAC Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Tidball's  Closed 
3. A-Frame  Closed 

Best Men's Clothing Store

1. Men's Warehouse Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 
2. Glorgio's Menswear  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Jos. A. Bank  Online ordering and delivery 

Best Jewelry Store

1. Morris Jewelry Availability during shutdown Closed 
2. Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Kay Jewelers  Online ordering and delivery 

Best Gift Store

1. Shop Local Kentucky Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 
2. The WKU Store  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Heart Strings and Chatters  Closed 

Best Place for Outdoor Gear

1. Nat's Outdoor Sports Availability during shutdown:  Curbside ordering and pickup, online ordering and delivery 
2. Cabela's  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Dick's Sporting Goods  Curbside ordering and pickup, online ordering and delivery 

Best Place to Buy WKU Gear

1. The WKU Store Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 
2. Alumni Hall  Closed 
3. Shop Local Kentucky  Online ordering and delivery 

Best Vintage

1. Goodwill Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. St. Vincent de Paul  Closed 
3. Beverly Hills Bargain Boutique  Closed 

Best Clothing Boutique

1. Steel Mill & Co. Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery 
2. Shop Local Kentucky  Online ordering and delivery 
3. Pink Lily Boutique  Closed 

Best Fraternity

1. Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI)   
2. Pi Kappa Alpha   
3. Sigma Phi Epsilon   

Best Sorority

1. Chi Omega   
2. Kappa Delta   
3. Alpha Delta Pi   

Best NPHC Greek Organization

1. Alpha Kappa Alpha   
2. Delta Sigma Theta   
3. Phi Beta Sigma   

Best Non-Greek Organization

1. Midnight on the Hill, Spirit Masters   
2. Best Buddies, Christian Student Fellowship, CRU, Dance Big Red   
3. ROTC   

Best WKU Professor

1. Kelley Coppinger   
2. Mac McKerral, Tim Straubel, Charlotte Elder, Carrie Trojan  
3. Amanda Brooks, Christina Now, Guy Jordan, Kay Meggers  

Best Academic College

1. Potter College of Arts and Letters   
2. College of Health and Human Services   
3. Gordon Ford College of Business   

Best Place to Cry on Campus

1. Helm basement bathroom   
2. The fountain in front of Van Meter Hall   
3. Behind the Honors College   

Best Bathroom On Campus

1. DSU second floor bathroom by SGA   
2. Augenstein Alumni Center   
3. Honors College   

Best Residence Hall

1. Hilltopper Hall   
2. Southwest Hall   
3. Minton Hall   

Best Off-Campus Apartments

1. Midtown   
2. The Muse   
3. The Registry   

Best Landlord

1. Walk2Campus   
2. Chandler Property Management   
3. Red Door Properties   

Best Study Spot On Campus

1. Raymond Cravens Library   
2. Honors College   
3. DSU Study Lounge   

Best Tattoo Shop

1. Carter's Tattoo Co. Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Age of Reason Tattoo  Closed 
3. Topper's Fine Line Tattoo  Closed 

Best Yoga Studio

1. Hot Yoga Bowling Green Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave  Closed 
3. The Spot  Closed 

Best Automotive Mechanic

1. B&B Tire Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 
2. Huntsman Automotive  Open inside with limited hours 
3. Shipley's Chevron   

Best Gym

1. Preston Center Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. Planet Fitness  Closed 
3. BAC  Closed 

Best Wedding Venue 

1. Lose River Cave   
2. The Charleston   
3. Cason's Cove   

Best Hair Salon

1. Friendz Salon & Tanglez Hair Studio Availability during shutdown: Closed 
2. The Finery  Closed 
3. Great Clips  Closed 

Best Car Wash

1. Cheetah Clean Autowash Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 
2. Campbell Lane Express Carwash  Open inside with limited hours 
3. Speedwash  Open inside with limited hours  

Best Bank 

1. US Bank Availability during shutdown: Open inside with limited hours 
2. PNC Bank  Open inside with limited hours 
3. BB&T   Drive-thru

Best Place to Buy a Car

1. Toyota of Bowling Green Availability during shutdown: Online ordering and delivery, open inside with limited hours
2. Jim Johnson Nissan  Open inside with limited hours  
3: Greenwood Ford  Vehicle pickup 

