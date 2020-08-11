As Western Kentucky University prepares to open its doors for the Fall 2020 semester, the university is preparing for student to arrive by making changes to the campus. Their plans to prevent the spread of the virus have been designed to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff members. This has caused the campus to take on a never before seen form. Hand sanitizer dispensers, social distancing reminders, and new capacity limits are just a few of the changes that students can expect to see when returning to The Hill this fall.

Empty JRH

Much of the public seating spaces in Jody Richards Hall at Western Kentucky University have been removed to help enforce social distancing requirements for the Fall 2020 semester.
New Fresh Food

Mask wearing and capacity limits are now required at Fresh Food Company, the cafeteria at Western Kentucky University, to ensure the safety of all students, staff and employees who enter the premises.
Conference Room

A conference room inside the Downing Student Union has been remodeled to adhere to social distancing requirements for the Fall 2020 semester.
Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer has been placed at entrances to all campus buildings at Western Kentucky University in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during the Fall 2020 semester.
Empty Seats

Public seating is being limited in the Downing Student Union at Western Kentucky University. The bustling hub of the campus is expected be drastically different under social distancing, mask wearing and capacity limits that will be enforced in the Fall 2020 semester to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Masked Jody Richards

A statue of Jody Richards wears a protective face mask inside Jody Richards Hall on August 5, 2020.
Empty DSU

A man walks through the Downing Student Union at Western Kentucky University on August 6, 2020. During the week, WKU is using the two weeks before the Fall 2020 semester begins to test their plans to stop the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring all people on campus wear masks and keep a 6-foot distance from one another.

Tags

Zane Meyer-Thornton is a visual journalist currently living in Bowling Green, KY. There, he attends Western Kentucky University to pursue a degree in photojournalism with a minor in sociology.