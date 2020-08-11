As Western Kentucky University prepares to open its doors for the Fall 2020 semester, the university is preparing for student to arrive by making changes to the campus. Their plans to prevent the spread of the virus have been designed to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff members. This has caused the campus to take on a never before seen form. Hand sanitizer dispensers, social distancing reminders, and new capacity limits are just a few of the changes that students can expect to see when returning to The Hill this fall.
Campus Changes
Zane Meyer-Thorton
Zane Meyer-Thornton is a visual journalist currently living in Bowling Green, KY. There, he attends Western Kentucky University to pursue a degree in photojournalism with a minor in sociology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Special Print Edition
Do you know of something the Herald should look into? We're going through a lot of hard changes and upheaval here at the university and we'd like to hear from you. All responses will be kept confidential and anonymous. The Herald will not publish uncorroborated rumors or allegations.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: WKU reports sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
- Parking and Transportation introduces new safety measures to transit for the upcoming semester
- Review: Bowling Green musicians band together to support Tidball's in new album
- WKU Football home opener gets delayed, 2020 campaign to start at Louisville
- WKU projecting larger freshman class going into Fall 2020 semester
- Faculty and Staff get answers to lingering questions in open forum
- Board of Regents opens conversation about student activism on campus
- Board of Regents agenda set to approve three new degrees
- Conference USA school announces cancellation of fall sports season
- WKU details how it will handle COVID-19 on campus
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.