WKU reported three new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,232.
Two WKU students tested positive for COVID-19 between March 9 and March 11. The other case found in that same reporting period was linked to an employee.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said no students are currently in quarantine.
From March 9 to March 11, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 571 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 25,625 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,099 were students, and 133 were employees.
