With only a few more weeks left until winter break, it’s important to finish out the semester strong. These last few months have been unlike any other, with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes. Thanksgiving will be here in the next two weeks, and then classes go virtual until finals week. Here are some tips to stay on top of your game:
Stay focused
It can be hard to focus, especially on Zoom. Make sure to have a quiet space with few distractions to get the most out of your online classes.
Keep organized
It’s important to stay organized and keep your work straight these next few weeks. A great way to do this is to have a planner or online calendar so you never miss assignments.
Take care of yourself
These are stressful times, both in education and social settings. Taking time to de-stress will make it easier to do your best in the long run. Find activities you enjoy, like exercise, cooking or journaling, that can help you take some time off.
Make checklists
Making checklists are a good way to be productive. Having a list and checking things off when you get them done can make major tasks seem more manageable. There's nothing better than the feeling of checking something off your list.
Stay healthy
With a pandemic and flu season, it is important, now more than ever, to stay healthy. Drink lots of water, wear your mask, and get a flu shot. It is easier to do well in school when you're feeling good too.