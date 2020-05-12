Students, the time has arrived: finals week.
If this were a normal semester, many of us would be spending hours in the library and residence halls with coffee or energy drink in hand. Unfortunately, this is no normal semester and many are struggling to find a new normal. However, you can find a sense of normalcy by doing what many of us do when it’s time to study: finding ways to do anything but study.
Here are a few ways you can (briefly) avoid studying hunched over your desk with a RedBull.
1. Watch TikTok cringe compilations
When I want to distract myself from being productive, TikTok cringe compilations on YouTube are the way to go. There is such a variety of cringe content that you’ll never run dry of things to make you squirm. Lighthearted TikTok fun is a funny and harmless way to pass a little time while you take a well-needed break.
2. Color
Coloring is one of the easiest ways to pass the time, allowing your brain to take a break on the back burner. The best thing about this option is that you don’t even need to have an actual coloring book! There are endless apps to download--my favorite is “No.Pix-Color by Number.”
3. Organize your music
If you listen to music 24/7 like most of us, then organizing your music into playlists can be so satisfying. You can separate your music into moods, bands, genre or for certain tasks. Try starting a “when quarantine ends” playlist that you can blast when you finally get to see all of your friends again!
4. Bake a loaf or two of bread
This sounds a little silly, but the timing is perfect. You can take a break from studying to prepare your dough, and get back to studying while it rises. Rise time is about an hour, so take that time to crack down on your work. When your dough has risen, take another break to make your loaves! Here is one of my favorite bread recipes.
5. Do an entire skin routine
When I’m in desperate need of a distraction, nothing sounds better than spending 30 minutes slathering mud on my face. Use a gentle exfoliating brush to get off dead skin, and follow up with a gentle facial cleanser. Once your face is patted dry, smooth a face mask onto your skin and allow yourself to relax for a little while. You deserve it!
Studying can be draining for your physical and mental health--your back will ache and your brain will cry out for relief. So take those breaks! Let your mind rest, and charge back into your work with a clear mind.
The time has come, Hilltoppers. Crush those finals!
Features reporter Taylor Metcalf can be reached at 270-745-6291 and taylor.metcalf496@topper.wku.edu.