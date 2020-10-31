WE__WHardin_JacksonsOrchard_494.jpg

Twins Jamey and Annetaylor Gillan, age 2, walk through the various sizes of pumpkins available at Jacksons Orchard. Parents Luke and Katie Gillan brought the boys to Jackson’s Orchard on October, 7, 2018 for the Annual Pumpkin Festival.

 Wittney Hardin/HERALD

This year is unlike any other we’ve seen before. Ways that we are used to celebrating Halloween—going to parties, trick-or-treating or even going to see Rocky Horror—are not as safe as they used to be. Here are some fun and safe ways to celebrate the spookiest holiday this year:

1. Invite a few close friends over to watch scary movies

2. Set individually wrapped candies out on a table for the neighborhood kids to take.

3. Have a scavenger hunt for candy around your home.

4. Carve or decorate pumpkins with a few friends.

5. Have a costume contest over Zoom.

6. Invite a few close friends over for a bonfire or outdoor get together.

No matter what you do, make sure to stay safe and have a spooky time.

Social Media Manager Ellie Tolbert can be reached at eleanor.tolbert618@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @eleanortolbert4.

