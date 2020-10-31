This year is unlike any other we’ve seen before. Ways that we are used to celebrating Halloween—going to parties, trick-or-treating or even going to see Rocky Horror—are not as safe as they used to be. Here are some fun and safe ways to celebrate the spookiest holiday this year:
1. Invite a few close friends over to watch scary movies
2. Set individually wrapped candies out on a table for the neighborhood kids to take.
3. Have a scavenger hunt for candy around your home.
4. Carve or decorate pumpkins with a few friends.
5. Have a costume contest over Zoom.
6. Invite a few close friends over for a bonfire or outdoor get together.
No matter what you do, make sure to stay safe and have a spooky time.
Social Media Manager Ellie Tolbert can be reached at eleanor.tolbert618@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @eleanortolbert4.