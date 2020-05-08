Becky Ubelhor is a Nurse in the pediatric and neurology departments at The Med Center of Bowling Green. Due to the current pandemic, Ubelhor volunteered to work in the Covid unit a few weeks ago. “At first I thought I was being thrown to the wolves, and then the team work that they showed me really helped me calm my fears,” said Ubelhor. “We dont know whats in the future and thats why we have to work on the present right now and prepare for the future. Im not sure if its going to blow over in 2020 because the flu has been around for centuries. Its a virus, a virus can mutate,” said Ubelhor.