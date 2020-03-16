All state restaurants and bars are expected to close and stay closed in an effort to reduce the amount of contact and spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a March 16 update.
The order will go into effect around 5 p.m. on March 16. Beshear said there are exceptions for drive through and delivery, but the hope is to eliminate any long lines associated with picking up food.
Behsear acknowledged the heavy impact this action could have on local businesses and workers, even causing some people to lose their jobs. In response, he said the state is waiving the period for unemployment and any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.
In addition to safety and health precautions, Beshear encouraged people to continue to support local businesses by ordering take-out. In his own family of three, he said they have made it a goal to order take-out three meals a week.
“I want them to know that we understand, but we will get through this, we will all bounce back, we will rebuild what has to be rebuilt,” Beshear said.
Editor-in-Chief Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @bekah_alvey.