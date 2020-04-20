Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 102 new coronavirus cases in his daily update on Monday. Kentucky now has 3,050 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those cases 1,134 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus, and 32,830 Kentucky residents have been tested.
Beshear also reported six new deaths, bringing the death toll in Kentucky to 154. There are 147 cases currently in the ICU, and 263 cases are currently hospitalized.
“We’re thinking about the families and continue to light up our homes green to let them know they aren’t alone to show the color of compassion and renewal,” Beshear said.
Atop a list of announcements from Beshear, there will be no in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
“We’ve asked our schools to continue the non-traditional way of teaching our students,” Beshear said.
Beshear added graduation ceremonies will also not be held for the remainder of the social distancing restrictions.
Beshear empathized with Kentuckians staying home saying that he has “been using Zoom and other technology to engage with other people.”
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get out on the "nice days" and go get some exercise to stay physically and mentally healthy. Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to use their time at home to fill out the census.
“Get the census up 2%, and I won’t talk about it for three days,” Beshear said.
An increase in the commonwealth’s testing capacity is also underway. Beshear announced starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday testing in four locations will be done through drive-thrus. Pikeville, Somerset, Madisonville and Paducah will have testing centers open.
“It’s important to get as much testing done as possible,” Beshear said
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman addressed the unemployment status in Kentucky in the daily update.
Coleman addressed that on average over 13,000 unemployment claims are filed and 25,000 phone calls have been averaged daily.
“We are working diligently on this and doing all we can to get this done,” said Coleman.
Coleman also reported that there are 1,000 people staffed in the call centers when it used to be a 12-person department. Coleman requested people who have already applied for unemployment to not apply again.
Beshear announced that on Tuesday there will be a presentation with wreaths to honor the deaths in Kentucky in front of the capitol. A video will be posted at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday for those who would like to view the ceremony.
To schedule a COVID-19 test visit Krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the state’s website at KYCOVID19.KY.GOV.
