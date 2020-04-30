Gov. Andy Beshear announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Warren County during his daily update.
Beshear said there is a total of 174 new cases, making the state total number of cases 4,708. 1,675 of these individuals have recovered.
Beshear also announced five new deaths that include a 77-year-old male from Bath County, a 66-year-old male from Grayson County, a 93-year-old female from Daviess County, a 71-year-old female from Jefferson County and a 97 year-old female from Grayson County.
“As we begin to make a slow gradual transition from healthy at home to healthy at work, we need you now more than ever to be bought in and be committed and to make sure that we do what it takes to protect one another,” Beshear said at the start of his update.
For the first time since beginning his daily updates, Beshear said one will not be held on Saturday.
According to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, a new Battelle CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System has been made available in Kentucky, which will allow healthcare centers to send in their N95 respirators for decontamination.
Stack also said opening public pools would not be possible. Governor Beshear stated that the operation of community pools such as apartment complex pools would also fall into this category due to the inability to maintain social distancing.
Beshear also reviewed the schedule of gradual reopening of businesses, which will begin on May 11 with manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, 50% of professional services, horse racing (not open to fans) and dog grooming and boarding.
The governor also stated that childcare services would remain closed.
According to Beshear’s update, the state budget is expecting a shortfall anywhere between $319-496 million and $100-200 million in the road fund for the current fiscal year, which ends in June.
