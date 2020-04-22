Gov. Andy Beshear announced 196 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing Kentucky’s total to 3,373. Of those new cases, 19 were in Warren County.
There were also 14 new deaths, Beshear said, bringing the total to 185: a 68-year-old female from Boyd, a 71-year-old male from Fayette, an 87-year-old male, a 90-year-old female, an 85-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 50-year-old male and a 58-year-old resident from Jefferson, a 96-year-old female from Graves, an 88-year-old female from Hopkins, a 76-year-old female from Grant, a 74-year-old female from Campbell and an 68-year-old male and 83-year-old female from Kenton counties.
Beshear also announced anyone can now be tested at the four Kroger testing sites, and testing in Louisville and Lexington will begin Monday through Friday of next week. Drive-thru testing sites in Bowling Green and Owensboro will open on Tuesday of next week.
Beshear announced today they are “very close” to finishing the plans for reducing and easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Monday will be the start of the gradual reintroduction of healthcare services. The services gradually restarting on Monday are diagnostic radiology, non-urgent, emergent, in-person, office and ambulatory visits. Businesses can submit their proposals to re-open at HealthyAtWork.Ky.gov.
“It’s still going to look different,” Beshear said. “The new regular waiting room is your car."
Steven Stack, Department for Public Health Commissioner, explained the different types of COVID-19 testing and why testing is used. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is usually collected from the nose and is used to determine if someone has an infection. Antibody, or serology, testing identifies antibodies showing the immune system’s response to infection, and this has two different types of antibodies: (1) IgM usually indicates the body was recently exposed and is actively fighting the infection, and (2) IgG indicates the body was exposed and has already responded.
Testing is used to determine the following:
Infection is currently present.
Infection has recently occurred.
Patient has been infected at some time.
Patient has possible immunity (unknown at this time).
Beshear also briefly addressed the fiscal issues facing the nation.
“Every state in the country is going to be in desperate need of federal aid,” he said. “If the federal government does not provide that aid, it will further exacerbate the recession that we are in.”
Features reporter Katelyn Latture can be reached at 270-745-6291 and katelyn.latture423@topper.wku.edu.