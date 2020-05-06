Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky today, bringing the state total to 5,934 cases. Twenty-three of the news cases were in Warren County.
He also announced eight deaths today, none of which were in Warren County.
For the remainder of this week, there will be testing sites at South Warren High School, Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School and Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College this Thursday. SWHS will also have a testing site on Friday.
For next week in Bowling Green, there will be a testing site at La Luz Del Mundo Church on Monday, Curbside Ministries on Tuesday, Bowling Green Learning Center on Thursday and Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School on Friday.
“This is the type of cooperation that’s going to help us defeat COVID-19,” Beshear said. “...when there’s a need, this is the type of work where local leaders step up. Local health care facilities step up, and we’re able to work with them to help keep that coverage.”
Kroger drive-thru testing sites are available at Lexington and Louisville every weekday, and the Corbin and Elizabethtown locations will be open Tuesday through Thursday next week.
Phase two reopening of health care began today, meaning gastrointestinal procedures, radiology procedures, diagnostic non-urgent cardiac procedures, outpatient orthopedic procedures, outpatient ophthalmological procedures, outpatient ENT procedures and outpatient dental procedures are now allowed to proceed.
Beshear also noted the upcoming primary election happening on June 23. The registration deadline is May 23, and Kentuckians can register to vote at elect.ky.gov. Beshear recommended voters use absentee ballots in order to abstain from putting poll workers, other voters and themselves at risk.
Beshear said guidelines for church reopenings will be posted on the website, hopefully by Monday.
“Just because you can on May 20 doesn’t mean that you’re ready or that you have the materials to make it safe,” Beshear said, “or that you’ve had time to communicate with your congregation about the safety, especially for those in the most vulnerable population.”
