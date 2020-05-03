Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily 5 p.m. update included numbers from both Saturday’s and Sunday’s report.
According to Beshear, there were 173 new cases Saturday, with 19 from Warren county. Beshear said this number is around the average that has been reported.
Saturday’s numbers also include the deaths of five Kentucky residents which included a 90 year-old male from Jefferson, a 79 year-old female from Logan, an 81 year-old and 90 year-old female in Adair and a 99 year-old male in Jefferson.
Sunday saw 80 new cases, with a lower number of tests coming in and six from Warren County.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 5,130, with 1,892 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.
There have been 253 deaths in Kentucky to date, according to Beshear’s update.
