Gov. Beshear announced 273 new cases in his daily update on Sunday. This is the highest amount of new cases reported in the state in one single day. Kentucky now has 2,960 positive cases of COVID-19.
Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in Kentucky to 148.
Beshear took a more empathetic approach to his usual listing of ages and counties of those who have died of COVID-19 by sharing a personal story of a woman who died.
“[The deaths] sound like numbers, remember they’re real people,” Beshear said.
More than half of the state’s new reported cases come from Jefferson County, which holds Louisville, the states most populated city. 179 new cases were reported in the county Saturday.
Available testing around the state is increasing, which means positive cases may be increasing as well in the coming days. New Kroger drive-thru testing sites are opening to the public on Tuesday in Somerset, Madisonville and Pikeville. These sites are aiming to do more than 300 tests each day per location.
32,319 Kentucky residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday evening, although Beshear said that not all labs are reporting accurate numbers due to it being the weekend.
Beshear hopes the opening of the new testing sites will increase these numbers.
To schedule a COVID-19 test visit Krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Beshear expressed his thankfulness in those who are social distancing, health care workers and other essential workers, the people he called “heroes and sheroes.”
“I am so proud of you, but we’ve got to keep it up,” Beshear said.
Beshear also mentioned the importance of prioritizing mental health, especially in this time of isolation. He said that he has struggled with it.
He also encouraged Kentucky residents again to fill out the census.
“It doesn’t take long, it’s really easy,” Beshear said. “Please do it.”
To fill out the census or receive information, readers can call (844) 330-2020.
In his Friday and Saturday updates, Beshear read over a list of benchmarks needed to open up the state, he read the list again on Sunday and stressed the importance of it.
Long-term care facilities have been some of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beshear announced that in these facilities across the states, cases are up. 33 new resident cases, 8 staff cases and 3 deaths were reported Sunday. Bringing the total cases in these facilities 386 residents and 172 staff. 50 deaths have been reported in all.
Currently in Kentucky 265 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 149 are in the ICU.
“Let’s think about those folks,” Beshear said.
In the question and answer session of the daily update, Beshear responded to the threats of violence online against him. He said that the Kentucky State Police, (KSP,) is protecting him and that he has “full confidence” in them.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the state’s informative website at KYCOVID19.KY.GOV.
News reporter Cassady Lamb can be reached at cassady.lamb667@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @lambp0p.