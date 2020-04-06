In his daily update to the state of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 54 new cases of COVID-19, 16 more than were announced on Sunday. The new state total is 1,008 cases.
Beshear also announced 14 new deaths in the state of Kentucky.
“Fourteen is a hard number for our state,” Beshear said. “More places need to be lit green tonight to remember those that we lost.”
As of Monday, Beshear reported that over 19,000 tests had been done in the commonwealth.
Beshear said he would like personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and faithful commitment to be practiced by Kentuckians on a daily basis.
“It’s about resiliency for us in the state of Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Right now it’s crunch time for us. The next few weeks won’t be easy, but we can minimize the amount of losses we have.”
Beshear started the meeting by pointing out that it has been one month and one day since the first case of the virus in Kentucky.
He continued to say he was proud of the citizens of Kentucky and stressed the importance of keeping up the good work, including staying home seven days per week.
“Giving in one day to see someone could negatively impact the surrounding population,” Beshear said.
Beshear went over how social distancing along with increased health care and increased testing will make some of the biggest differences during the pandemic.
An agreement has been with Gravity Diagnostics has been made and swabs 2,000 will be provided for the testing.
“Let’s also remember how to respectfully be nice to one another," Beshear said. "I know there was at least one report of an assault related to social distancing."
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to continue social distancing, even in light of the Easter holiday on Sunday.
“My son was excited for Easter and he was going to be baptized,” Beshear said. “It’s hard for me to say but we should not be gathering for Easter and trying to social distance, it doesn’t work that way.”
Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.