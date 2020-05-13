Gov. Andy Beshear announced 227 new cases in his update on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, which brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 7,080. Additionally, Beshear announced five new deaths.
Of the new cases reported, 72 were in Warren County.
The youngest patient in Warren County is a two year-old.
“There is no age that’s invincible,” Beshear said.
As of Wednesday, 117,395 tests had been conducted in Kentucky, and 2,649 people had recovered from the virus.
“Let’s make sure we don't just take the steps we need to to keep us healthy at home,” Beshear said. “We can pass it to our children as well.”
Beshear also announced phase three of healthcare reopening began Wednesday. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Health, outlined what this means.
Stack said hospitals are now permitted to resume surgeries at 50% capacity, although visitor restrictions are still prohibited, however hospitals will have discretion in allowing one family member per patient to visit before surgeries.
“The disease is still out there,” Stack said. “This is not the common cold — this is a bad actor.”
Stack said Bowling Green has the second highest number of cases in the Commonwealth. Stack said his department is preparing to send student volunteers to Medical Center Bowling Green to help with relief.
“If you feel you have an emergency, seek care,” Stack said.
Beshear announced 921 total cases of the virus in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, with 189 total deaths reported.
“We’re not getting as many positives as we expected,” Beshear said. “We’re gonna see numbers go up but we’re gonna be able to respond so much better. We want our senior population to know we’re working hard.”
Beshear announced five new testing centers in Bowling Green. One is at Curbside Ministries, one at Parker Bennet Elementary School, one at La Luz Del Mundo Church, one at the Bowling Green Learning Center and one at Russell Sims Aquatic Park.
Beshear also announced Cookie Crews as the new Kentucky Commissioner of Corrections on Wednesday as well.
“We have an amazing leadership team in the department of corrections,” Crews said. “This (pandemic) has been challenging. I have been at the forefront of our efforts. This is a difficult time for incarcerated men and women, and I will do my best.”
