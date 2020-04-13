In his daily update to the state of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 87 new cases of COVID-19 — a lower total than in previous days possibly due to lab closures for Easter. The new state total is 2,048 cases.
Beshear also announced seven new deaths in the state of Kentucky, bringing the state death total to 104.
Beshear provided new statistics regarding the positive cases in Kentucky hospitals.
26,683 tests have been administered
673 have been hospitalized
299 are currently hospitalized
136 are in the ICU
“Let’s try to lift these people and their families up,” Beshear said.
Beshear said Monday was the first day of drive thru testing through a partnership with Kroger. Kentuckians can sign up for testing online or call 888-852-2567.
“This is another way to get the testing up and get the testing available to those who need it,” Beshear said.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, addressed the tier system of testing.
“Fever, cough and shortness of breath is what the CDC requires for you to have to get tested," Stack said. "That’s the first tier.”
Stack went over the three priorities of treating and testing for the virus:
Priority one is hospitalized patients or health workers with symptoms.
Priority two is all of the high-risk cases for those aged 65 plus all of the chronic medical conditions.
Priority three are people who don’t have a high risk but have active symptoms.
The field hospital at the Louisville fairgrounds has the National Guard setting up beds on site. Beshear said there would be more of an update on Wednesday but that there are currently 250 beds set up.
“This is very flexible, and we have over 400 deployed who are working hard for us, and their work is great and effective,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that the police force has been used to keep larger gatherings from occurring.
“I think there were 36 calls yesterday about mass gatherings," Beshear said. "I think all but one of the gatherings weren’t following the guidelines.”
Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.