Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday 90 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky — down from the 100 cases announced Thursday — and six new deaths, down from the 11 announced Thursday.
Beshear also confirmed more than 15,572 people have been tested for the virus in the state, and at least 228 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus.
“We are not escalating every day or every other day right now, though we will escalate larger in the way that other states do,” Beshear said.
The new cases bring the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 831, with 37 coronavirus related deaths in Kentucky.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue to stay home and practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the disease.
“[Coronavirus] is in every county,” Beshear said. “We all ought to be healthy at home.”
Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to donate personal protective equipment to fight the spread of coronavirus, since Kentucky is competing with other states to acquire masks, gloves and other pieces of equipment. N95 masks were specifically mentioned as an item that should be donated.
“Healthy workers are treating people with the virus,” Beshear said. “They need the very best.”
Beshear said he vetoed Senate Bill 2. The bill would have required Kentucky voters to show proof of identification before casting a ballot.
“When I was attorney general, we never had one case of someone pretending to be another,” Beshear said. “But it’s just not possible to implement right now.”
Additionally, Beshear addressed a lawsuit filed by a resident of Campbell County which names Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron as defendants. Beshear said the suit claims the executive order stopping travel out of state due to the coronavirus is unconstitutional.
“I haven’t read it, I’m not worried about it — we will win it,” Beshear said nonchalantly.
