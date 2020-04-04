During his daily update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 92 new cases of the coronavirus in the state including one in Warren County, bringing the state total to 917.
Overall, Beshear said about 130 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 76 are currently being hospitalized.
Beshear also announced three additional deaths from Fayette, Bullitt and Boone counties, which brings the total deaths to 40. He warned there will be more.
While many details have not been shared about those who have died from the virus, Beshear shared the story of Aron Jordan, a 49-year-old man from Boyd county who recently died from the virus. Beshear said Jordan was in good health, had seven children and seven grandchildren.
Jordan was working in Detroit on a job and decided to be quarantined there rather than risk exposing his family.
“He made a decision that even in his last moments in life, he’d rather protect them than maybe get that connection, that closer connection that would have helped him during that period,” Beshear said. “It's the type of sacrifice and this is his family’s sacrifice they are making their most difficult time to make sure that this is very real for all of us.”
Beshear also addressed recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to focus on social distancing as the primary prevention method. If social distancing is not possible in a work or grocery store setting, the CDC now recommends wearing a cloth face mask. Even when wearing these masks, you are not supposed to touch your face.
While many have rushed to buy N95 Face Masks, Beshear encouraged anyone who does not have coronavirus or need the masks to avoid wearing them.
“We need those for other people,” Beshear said.
Beshear clarified what is considered personal protective equipment as N95 Face Masks and respirators, face shields, latex free gloves, oxygen concentrators, procedural or surgical masks, disposable gowns, foot covers or surgical caps and P100, PAPR or PAPR parts.
Across the country there are shortages of many PPE, specifically ventilators. Beshear said the state is working to buy equipment, manufacture it or encouraging people to donate any equipment they have. He said people can donate PPE through giveppe.ky.gov or by calling 833-448-3773.
When taking questions, Beshear addressed reports of people still holding church services and mass gatherings. He said while faith is important in his life, it is unacceptable for people to still hold services, and it will lead to further cases and deaths.
“I mean folks that’s how people die,” Beshear said. “... We care about each other in this state, and our faith would guide us and give us the wisdom to do the right thing to protect each other.”
