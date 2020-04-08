During his daily update, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 204 new cases of the coronavirus, including two new cases in Warren County. He also introduced a new executive order regarding visits to businesses.
“Today we have our largest number of total new cases that we have had, which is 204 new cases,” Beshear said. That makes Kentucky’s total of reported coronavirus cases 1,346.
He also reported eight new deaths in Kentucky: a 63-year-old male, a 90-year-old female, a 91-year-old female and a 93-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 78-year-old male in Calloway County, a 76-year-old male, an 86-year-old female and an 86-year-old male in Christian County.
He highlighted William Miranda, a 96-year-old man from Boyd County, who passed away from complications with the coronavirus. According to Beshear’s memorial of Miranda, he was on Omaha Beach on D-Day, and he later received two bronze stars for his military service.
After introducing the new executive order, Beshear’s Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner explained there are two parts to the order. First, visiting life-sustaining businesses should be limited to one person per household. There is an exception applying to those who “can’t remain healthy at home without your care or supervision,” such as minor children or adults with physical or mental impairments.
The second part of the order regards “the honey bee problem,” meaning door-to-door business should not be happening at this time. This order also allows pharmacies to employ telehealth and refill prescriptions through this method.
Beshear reiterated places of worship should not be meeting this Sunday, despite the Easter and Passover holidays. He said church is as important to him “as anything,” noting his own son was supposed to be baptized this Sunday, but he is discouraging officials from having in-person services.
“I still hope we can convince people to not hold them,” Beshear said of gatherings.
As for drive-in services, Beshear said these would be acceptable only if social distancing rules are followed strictly. There should only be one family per car, each car should be at least six feet apart from the next and things should not be passed from car to car.
The governor reassured children the Easter bunny is an essential worker, and the travel ban does not apply to him. The Easter bunny will still be visiting.
Beshear closed his update with a memorial for John Prine, the country folk singer who died from complications with COVID-19 on April 7 and whose family was from Muhlenberg County. A video of photographs of homes and businesses lit green in memory of those who have died due to the coronavirus played as John Prine’s voice sang My Old Kentucky Home.
