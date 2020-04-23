Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 161 new coronavirus cases, along with six deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 3,481 and deaths to 191.
Beshear also announced plans to begin reopening the commonwealth starting with some medical facilities, including health care clinics, chiropractors and physical therapy. The reopenings can begin April 27.
“We’re talking a lot about 'healthy at work,' but even when more of us get to be healthy at work, when you’re not there, you’re healthy at home,” Beshear said.
Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services Eric Friedlander said it has begun testing long-term care facilities, and these facilities would not be included in the reopening process beginning Monday.
42,844 Kentuckians have been tested, and 1,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
The governor’s update gave the following descriptions of those who had lost their lives: a 68-year-old male from Muhlenberg County, a 62-year-old female and 77-year-old male both from Jefferson County, a 73-year-old male from Henderson County, an 87-year-old female from Adair County and a 93-year-old female from Kenton County.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians to avoid crowds and gatherings of any kind and to practice social distancing. He also encouraged people to fill out their census.
