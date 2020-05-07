Gov. Andy Beshear announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 41 of those in Warren County.
The governor also announced restaurants could open at 33% capacity and outdoor seating on May 22. He also announced a timeline for more services opening in June, including movie theaters, gyms and childcare.
The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is 6,129, with 2,177 patients recovered. There are currently 356 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
Eleven Kentuckians died Thursday of coronavirus-related complications, one of which was from Warren County.
There have been 253 deaths in Kentucky, Beshear said.
Beshear said 7,500 additional claims of unemployment from March will be cleared Thursday evening.
Beshear also shared the dates for the “Healthy at Work” phase two reopening schedule, which is as follows:
May 22:
- Restaurants (33% capacity and outdoor seating)
June 1:
- Movie theaters
- Fitness centers
June 11:
- Campgrounds
June 15:
- Childcare
- Youth Sports: low touch and outdoor