In his daily update to the state of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 42 new cases of COVID-19, three less than on Sunday. The new cases bring the state total to 480.
Beshear announced two new deaths in the state, an 88-year-old female in Kenton County and a 90-year-old female in Simpson County. Beshear said that both had other health conditions but COVID-19 contributed.
Campbell County has reported two of the cases came from a nursing home. One of the cases is an employee and the other is a resident who is currently in a hospital being treated.
Beshear announced another measure to help slow the spread of the virus, asking Kentuckians to stay in the state. He had previously asked those in southern counties to not go to Tennessee.
Exceptions include court requirements to travel, buying groceries, caring for a loved one or traveling out of state for a job. Beshear requested that anyone traveling out of state to quarantine at home for 14 days.
“We will get through this and get through this together," Beshear said. "Stay determined and strong. That’s how we can get through this."
Unemployment is an additional concern that was addressed in the update. Beshear told Kentuckians to apply for unemployment if laid off.
“Have patience with us as we are working on the unemployment claims,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that he is taking the precautions he has deemed appropriate in response to COVID-19 but urged Kentuckians to stay positive.
“We do have a lot of control over this virus," Beshear said. "This is on us to flatten the curve."
