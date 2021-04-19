Governor Andy Beshear announced 231 new cases of COVID-19 and nine coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky on Monday. The state’s positivity rate is 3.46%.
Of the 231 new cases, 168 were Kentuckians under the age of 50, Beshear said. The nine new deaths included four new deaths reported by local health departments and five new deaths discovered by the state’s internal COVID-19 death count audit.
As of April 19, over 1.6 million Kentuckians, greater than 50% of the state’s adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 158,470 Kentuckians were vaccinated for the first time between April13 and April 19.
Beshear said his goal of vaccinating 2.5 million Kentuckians will be soon within reach if all of the available doses are used.
“We have enough vaccines to get halfway there right now if [every unvaccinated person] would go online and sign up to get one,” Beshear said.
COVID-19 variants, such as the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom, are present in Kentucky. Ten cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been found in Warren County.
“As long as there a significant group of unvaccinated individuals, there are hosts for this virus to mutate in,” Beshear said. “It can potentially develop a strain that gets to vaccinated individuals. We don’t want a fourth wave.
Kentucky Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced a revision of the Healthy at Work guidelines. The new guidelines call for a 60% capacity limit at venues that contain less than 1,000 people and a 50% capacity limit at venues that hold 1,000 or more people.
“The guidelines are simplified in that there is a minimum requirements document like there was before, but that is the only document that the vast number of businesses need to follow,” Stack said.
There are specific Healthy at Work guidelines for the following industries:
Restaurants and bars
Healthcare facilities
Public swimming pools
Gyms and venues that host sporting events and exercise activities
Funeral homes, wedding venues, memorial service locations
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.