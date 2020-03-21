A third Kentuckian has died after contracting the coronavirus.
In his daily briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the individual, a 67-year-old male from Anderson County, had other factors which contributed to his death.
“None of us like the fact that it’s happened, but we need to think about his family," Beshear said Saturday. "Those in his community need to provide all the support to them."
Beshear said he would light the governor’s mansion green each time someone from Kentucky died from COVID-19. Green is the color of compassion, he said.
As of Saturday, there are 87 confirmed cases of the disease in the state. Beshear confirmed another case in Warren County, a 55-year-old male. He also noted there was another case in Warren, a 73-year-old-male, which still needed to be confirmed.
Managing Editor Laurel Deppen can be reached at laurel.deppen774@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @laurel_deppen.