Governor Andy Beshear announced 834 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday.
Kentucky’s positivity rate increased to 3.45%, Beshear said. The expected increase in the number of weekly cases this week compared to last week may be further evidence that COVID-19’s presence in the state may be increasing.
“A fourth wave is possible,” Beshear said. “We can prevent it. We should prevent it. Let’s get vaccinated and mask up.”
According to Beshear, 116 of 834 new cases of COVID-19 come from Kentuckians 18 years and younger. That accounts for about 14 percent of new cases. Of the 116 cases, 47 occurred in Kentuckians between the ages of 16 to 18 — an age group that is currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
1,622,924 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Beshear said. 877,076 more vaccinations would be needed in order to reach Beshear’s goal of 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated.
“Folks, this is ours for the taking,” Beshear. “It all depends on us getting out there and getting vaccinated as quickly as we can. The power is ultimately in your hands, so let’s get this done.”
499,735 COVID-19 vaccine doses are available to Kentuckians as of April 15, Beshear said. Over 1,000 appointments are currently available at the Kroger’s Greenwood Mall vaccination site in Bowling Green.
“It’s now the fourth quarter,” Beshear said. “Victory is on the horizon, so let’s get it done.”
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.