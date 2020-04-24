WKU Athletics, Hilltopper Sports Properties and Mister B's Pizza and Wings are teaming up to provide the opportunity to help support local healthcare heroes who are on the front lines in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced in a press release Friday afternoon.
Through the new #BigRedCares initiative, each donation of $10 will provide a member of the healthcare community with a meal from Mister B's and a ticket to a future WKU football game.
On Monday, Hilltopper Sports Properties kicked off the campaign by donating the first $500.
Any organization that matches the initial $500 donation will be considered a "Big Red Cares Corporate Champion" and will be included on the Big Red Cares T-shirt that will be unveiled this summer.
Hilltopper fans and members of the Bowling Green community can click here to make their donations.
Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.