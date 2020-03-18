On March 18, the City of Bowling Green announced all city buildings will be closed beginning March 19 until further notice.
“Effective tomorrow, March 19, 2020, the City of Bowling Green will close its doors to the public until further notice,” according to a Facebook post.
To assist the public in navigating this confusing time, the contact information of the city’s departments will be posted outside of each city building. Bowling Green citizens can also call the Bowling Green directory at (270) 393-3000 with any questions.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 17 at which city officials debated the topic of closing buildings during the coronavirus outbreak.
Many online functions are available for citizens at this time, including paying bills online, viewing the status of permits, submitting applications, viewing financial records, registration and tax forms, reporting a problem, filing police reports and posting bids online, according to the release. A full list of online services can be found on Bowling Green’s website.
“Again, we are open for business and working,” the release stated.
The closure of the city buildings follows the state-wide closure of restaurants, bars, theatres, gyms, salons, music venues and sporting facilities, ordered by Gov. Beshear earlier this week.
The only office that will not be affected by this shutdown is Public Safety, according to the release.
“Public Safety will continue to operate as normal,” the post said.
This means the American Red Cross, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Bowling Green Fire Department and Police Department, Warren County Emergency Management, Warren County Regional Jail and the Sheriff’s office will be operating regularly.
“Please feel free to reach out to any city office during this time,” the city said.
