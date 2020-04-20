WKU President Timothy Caboni sent out a message to faculty and staff on Monday announcing the formation of committees to help get WKU restarted in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and giving an update on the university’s delayed graduation ceremony.
“I could not be prouder of our community’s response to arguably the largest challenge in WKU’s history,” Caboni said in his email to the faculty.
There are four weeks left in the spring semester and four months until the fall semester begins the new academic term.
Caboni announced in his statement that there would be “Four Restart WKU Committees reporting to the COVID-19 Task Force.”
The four committees and their leaders were included in the announcement.
Academics and Inquiry Committee led by Provost Cheryl Stevens
Student Experience and Engagement Committee led by Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience Brian Kuster
Environment, Operations and Physical Plant Committee led by Chief Facilities Officer Bryan Russell
Athletics Committee led by Director of Athletics Todd Stewart
Additionally, Caboni revealed the plan regarding the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. The plan is for the commencement celebration to be during the Parent and Family Weekend in September.
“After surveying our seniors twice, it’s clear this is what they want. Of course, this date is tentative; whatever we do will be guided by our public health officials,” Caboni said.
Caboni said if the coronavirus is still prohibiting a celebration in September that an altered plan will have to be made to adjust to the situation.
“I don’t know what the fall semester will look like.”Caboni said. “Regardless of what it holds, our institution will be successful because of its people. We will harness the creativity of the WKU community to think differently about how we accomplish our mission, and we will be prepared for any eventuality.”
