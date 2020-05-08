In a video emailed to WKU students on Friday, May 8, WKU President Timothy Caboni praised students for making it to the end of the spring semester, which was upended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and revealed the university's plan for course instruction during the Fall 2020 semester.
“I want to be clear,” Caboni said in the video. “We will return — in person — to our campus this fall,” Caboni said. “We don’t yet know exactly what that will look like, but we remain committed to returning to as much normalcy as possible, and providing you the full WKU experience.”
Caboni urged Hilltoppers to remain hopeful about their collegiate careers, even in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged students to reach out to those closest to them at WKU.
“Don’t let the current crisis derail your college path or your dreams,” Caboni said.
Caboni also praised the way WKU students have handled the shift to online instruction.
“As you work toward the end of a semester unlike any our university has seen, know that all of us at WKU are incredibly proud of your adaptability, your perseverance and your drive,” Caboni said.
Caboni said he is looking forward to the conferral of degrees, which will happen virtually on Friday, May 15. Additionally, the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is still set for Sept. 19, Caboni said.
“You have earned a celebration, and we can’t wait to gather with you on the Hill to recognize and honor your achievements,” Caboni said.
News reporter Jack Dobbs can be reached at jack.dobbs469@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter at @jackrdobbs.