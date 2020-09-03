WKU Athletics announced Thursday the maximum amount of fans to be in the stands for the 2020 football season at 20%, which is roughly 4,422 seats out of the 20,113.
Fans and students must wear a mask at all times when inside Houchens-Smith Stadium. Temperature checks will also be performed upon entering home games. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 degrees fahrenheit cannot enter the game.
According to a release from athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell a minimum of 1,000 seats will be reserved for WKU students.
WKU Athletics will engage in increased cleaning and sanitization in all public areas of the stadium before, during and after the game the release stated.
Last Thursday Athletics Director Todd Stewart said that the fan situation would probably mirror the capacity for the Louisville game on Sept. 12.
"Gameday will not look the same as it has in years past and attendees will need to adhere to the mitigation policies that have been implemented," Stewart said via press release. "We appreciate the Governor’s office working with us to allow a 20 percent capacity, and we are hopeful that can increase as the season progresses."
Additionally, there will no longer be physical tickets for the 2020 campaign. Mobile ticketing will be the way to enter Houchens-Smith Stadium, logistics for the new entry will be made available next week according to athletics.
At this time fans may also not be able to purchase single game tickets. Fans who choose to opt out of their tickets for the 2020 season can move their ticket credit to the 2021 season according to athletics.
The Hilltoppers are slated to kickoff in Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. against Liberty University.