Governor Andy Beshear announced a new statewide COVID-19 vaccination goal that, if achieved, would end some capacity restrictions for venues that hold 1,000 or fewer people.
2.5 million Kentuckians would need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order for the capacity restrictions to be lifted, Beshear said. Beshear expects the state to reach the new goal in the next four to six weeks.
These businesses could benefit from the state reaching its vaccination goal:
Restaurants
Bars
Music venues
Funeral homes
Retail stores
Event spaces
Wedding venues
Public pools
Grocery stores
Country clubs
Museums
Festivals
Distilleries
The state could also remove the midnight curfew currently being imposed on bars and restaurants, Beshear said.
In order for the state to reach it’s vaccination goal of 2.5 million people in a four-week period, everyone eligible for the vaccine in Kentucky would need to sign up for an appointment as soon as possible. According to the governor, approximately 2,000 appointments at the Greenwood Mall vaccination site in Bowling Green are available as of April 12.
“You wore a mask to protect people before (the vaccine arrived),” Beshear said. “I need you to protect people by getting vaccinated now,” Beshear said.
Beshear announced 270 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new COVID-19 deaths, which were from previous months. Kentucky current positivity rate sits at 3.16%.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.