Tuesday’s scheduled matchup between WKU and Charlotte University has been cancelled due to more positive COVID-19 cases arising in the 49ers program, Bryan Fyalkowski, associate director, stated in an email.
Tomorrow’s game was set to kickoff at 9:30 a.m. CT at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
The Dec. 1 event for the Hilltoppers was the final regular season game scheduled for WKU. It remains uncertain whether or not the Hilltoppers will schedule another regular season game or wait and see if they have been chosen for a bowl game.
A press conference on the situation from WKU athletic director Todd Stewart and head coach Tyson Helton has not been called for, but it’s something to look out for in the upcoming week.
The Hilltoppers sit at 4-6 on the year, with their best victories coming against Middle Tennessee State University and Southern Mississippi. WKU is also coming off a home win against Florida International University, giving the Hilltoppers their first win streak of the seas