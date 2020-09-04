The on-campus Chick-Fil-A has delayed its scheduled reopening and will remain temporarily closed until further notice.
Nena Shomler, Director of Marketing for the WKU Restaurant Group, said further discussions with health officials led to the decision. It was originally scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 4.
“Through contact tracing, we have employees that will be self-quarantining to ensure safety for themselves and for the campus community,” Shomler said in an email.
The WKU Restaurant Group announced Chick-fil-A would temporarily close on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
This story may be updated.