City Commissioner candidate Francisco Serrano shared his stances on the Fairness Ordinance, Black Lives Matter, affordable housing, recycling and parking and roads.
Fairness Ordinance
Serrano’s platform is fully in support of the Fairness ordinance.
“Our team looks and is exactly what Bowling Green is and represents what Bowling Green is,” Serrano said. “We are Queer, we’re Black, we’re autistic, we are female, we are Muslim, we are Latinx and it’s time we get representation.”
Black Lives Matter
In the wake of Breonna Taylor trial in Louisville, Kentucky and the recent social justice cases, Serrano has been to multiple protests in Bowling Green and attended a march in Louisville.
“Black lives matter,” said Serrano.
Serrano has spoken at most of the protests, expressing his support as an ally to the black community.
“I have shown up time and time and will continue to do so,” Serrano said. “We have to fight for [Breonna Taylor] and show up for racial justice to assure that we never have another case like Breonna Taylor happen here in Bowling Green or anywhere in the nation.”
With Louisville being close to Bowling Green in proximity Serrano recognizes that the same situation could happen. He has sided with the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers to abolish no knock warrants in Bowling Green and police reform policies.
Affordable Housing
According to the Kentucky Housing Corporation, there are nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness across Kentucky. Affordable housing has been a problem in Bowling Green for years. With the global pandemic caused by COVID 19 healthcare is a major concern.
“Now more than ever we need to have affordable homes and we need to have safe housing for people that are currently on the streets,” Serrano said. “This is a public health concern now. Covid has shown us exactly how much of a problem that can be.”
He wants to create incentives for local developers.
Recycling
Southern Recycling ended their curbside recycling service in March of 2020 for the first time since being established in 1995. With the elimination of the service it has become harder to recycle in Warren County.
“A recycling plan shouldn’t have been done away with without first having a plan to replace it,” said Serrano.
When it comes to taking care of the earth Serrano is concerned with leaving the earth better than we found it.
“We have to assure that we are providing a safe ecosystem not only for our residents but for the animals that live here, for everyone,” said Serrano.
Parking and Roads
Serrano’s campaign has drafted a eight page policy that is displayed on his website. The plan, Building BG, highlights roads and parking, it outlines the specific things such as safety for pedestrians, and safety for people riding bikes or in cars.
Serrano wants to assure citizen’s safety even if that includes adding more sidewalks or more crosswalks and ensuring that neighborhoods do not have cut throughs for cars.
Photographer Keilen Frazier can be reached at keilen.frazier924@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Instagram @is_greater.