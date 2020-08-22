The Conference USA Board of Directors announced Friday the postponement of fall team sports to the spring of 2021. This move follows the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to move fall championships to spring. Sports affected for WKU are women's soccer and volleyball.
Football is excluded from this decision and WKU will announce its full, updated 2020 schedule on Monday, Aug. 24th.
The C-USA competition timeline for cross country in the 2020-21 school year is still being decided on.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.Full release: https://t.co/h3I308oE2S pic.twitter.com/NjPNMW0GVH— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 21, 2020
Other C-USA sports that participate in the fall but hold their championship in the spring such as golf and tennis, can compete this fall at each institution's discretion. WKU will still pursue fall competition opportunities for men's golf, women's golf and women's tennis.
The move to the spring for soccer and volleyball allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a championship, but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships.
Last season, WKU volleyball finished with a 32-2 record after losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Louisville.
WKU soccer finished their 2019 campaign with a 10-7-1 record, ending their season with a 2-1 loss in the quarter finals of the C-USA tournament. They were scheduled to participate in spring tournaments and exhibition games before cancellations due to COVID-19.
"We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships" C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a press release. "Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans."
Dates of competition and formats for the fall sports moving to the spring will be announced at a later date.
Men’s basketball beat reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.