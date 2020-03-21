As the number of cases of the coronavirus continue to rise around the globe, it's important to stay up to date on the facts. Here is the Herald’s coronavirus update by the numbers:
Coronavirus at WKU
While there are no reported cases at WKU at this time, the university has switched to digital classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester and will be conducting move-out procedures over the coming weeks.
Students currently on campus are required to vacate their residence halls unless an exemption is required by Sunday, March 22. Students not currently on campus are expected to sign up for a move out slot between March 23-31, according to an email from Brian Kuster Wednesday afternoon.
Coronavirus in Bowling Green and Warren County
According to Gov. Andy Beshear's Saturday press briefing, there are three cases in Warren County. Two cases of COVID-19 are in Bowling Green, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear’s Saturday evening briefing put the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky at 87. Three people in the state have died, according to the briefing.
Coronavirus in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily 4 p.m. update Friday afternoon, there are 15, 219 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. in 54 jurisdictions, including all 50 states, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. As of Friday’s update, there have been 201 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S.
Coronavirus around the globe
As of the World Health Organization’s Friday, March 20 situation report, there are 234,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 24,247 new cases worldwide.
According to live updates from CNN, the global death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 10,000.
News reporter Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @abbeynutter.