The CDC now recommends wearing face masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, there is a shortage of medical masks among doctors, so cloth face coverings are suggested by the CDC.
There are many ways to follow the CDC’s recommendations while also reserving medical masks, like surgical masks and N-95 respirators, for doctors and nurses.
For one, cloth coverings like bandanas, scarves and balaclavas left over from winter are an option. All of these options are common household items that should pose no problem in terms of accessibility.
On the other hand, there are plenty of DIY tutorials for making a mask out of cotton t-shirts or tea towels. This will work as well; it will just be harder to get a hold of.
Another option is to find a friend or neighbor that knits or sews to purchase a mask. Just make sure to practice social distancing protocol and have the mask mailed.
A key tip to remember in wearing cloth face coverings is to treat the masks like underwear. Every time that these masks are exposed to the outside world, imagine that they are contaminated with COVID-19 and need to be washed.
The recommendation for wearing masks is a further recommendation for the quarantine and social distancing order. Gov. Beshear still recommends that everyone stay home unless on essential business.
