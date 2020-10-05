Madison Hines and Lauren Keever (right) pick up their order from The Groovy Gus Donut Bus at Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery on Saturday, Oct. 3. Cindi Roehm (left), owner of the truck, said business has picked back up since she had to stop operation in the spring due to COVID-19. “We came to a complete halt in April,” Roehm said. “Now, it’s kind of back to normal.”