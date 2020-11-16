Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Monday that Kentucky counties in the red zone should make plans to implement the new guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The guidelines are called Red Zone Reduction Recommendations, and are given by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services.
There are about 100 Kentucky counties considered “red zones,” meaning the average number of cases exceeds 25 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Warren County is one of those counties.
The recommendations were announced Nov. 12, and including the following suggestions:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
- Non-critical government offices operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping
- Order take-out
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential actives
- Reduce overall activity and contacts
- Follow existing guidelines, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19
- Prioritize business that follow and enforce mask mandate and guidelines
These recommendations will remain in effect until November 22, four days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
