Gov. Andy Beshear gave a vaccine timeline and reported 1,972 new cases Monday at his daily briefing.
Beshear gave a timeline for vaccine distribution in Kentucky for doses from both Pfizer and Moderna. During the week of Dec. 13 to 19, 38,025 vaccines will be allocated to Kentucky to be given to 11 sites throughout the state. The two following weeks, Moderna will be allocating over 100,000 vaccines to Kentucky.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to be patient, as the process of distributing these vaccines is complex and that doses are limited.
“There is not enough to go around for everybody at the same time,” Beshear said.
Beshear is also hopeful that two more shipments of Pfizer vaccines will be shipped to Kentucky in the month of December.
Along with 1,972 new cases in Kentucky this week, Beshear announced 10 new deaths and a 9.06% positivity rate, which is down from last week’s. He also announced that while this week showed the highest weekly case count in Kentucky so far, the rate of growth has been on a decline over the past 3 weeks.
The governor also stated that the executive order to limit bars, restaurants and gyms that went into effect in late November expires at the end of this week, and that he does not foresee an extension.
Beshear stated that these locations will go back to 50% capacity after the expiration. He is hopeful that because of the order, the mask mandate will be more heavily enforced by these businesses.
The next briefing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
