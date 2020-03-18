Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Warren County, where WKU is located, along with nine new cases, bringing the state total to 35.
The new cases are in Kenton, Fayette, Franklin, Warren County and in the WEDCO Health Department region which includes Nicholas, Scott, Bourbon and Harrison Counties. Beshear did not announce demographics for the new cases in his update.
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state was announced March 6.
