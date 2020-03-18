coronavirus.cdc

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first reported case of the coronavirus on March 6 at a press conference. He encouraged all Kentuckians to remain calm and use good hygiene. 

 Provided by CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Warren County, where WKU is located, along with nine new cases, bringing the state total to 35. 

The new cases are in Kenton, Fayette, Franklin, Warren County and in the WEDCO Health Department region which includes Nicholas, Scott, Bourbon and Harrison Counties. Beshear did not announce demographics for the new cases in his update.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state was announced March 6

Editor-in-Chief Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @bekah_alvey.

Tags

Rebekah Alvey is the Editor in Chief of the College Heights Herald. She's previously worked as the digital managing editor, news editor and news reporter. Over the summers, she has interned with Lexington Herald-Leader and Insider Louisville.