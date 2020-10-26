Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that residents in “red zone” counties in the state should follow a set of recommendations that are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 current incidence rate report, a red county is characterized as a county that averages at least 25 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. On Oct. 25, the incidence report stated that Warren County had 22.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.
According to the state, the recommendations are:
- Employers in red zone counties should allow employees to work from home if possible.
- In-person shopping should be reduced (online orders are recommended).
- In-person dining at restaurants and bars should be avoided (online food and drinks orders are recommended).
- In-person social events should be rescheduled or postponed.
- Residents should avoid hosting public gatherings.
- Non-essential activities outside of the home should be avoided.
- Residents should reduce contact with people who live outside of their home.
“These are not mandates,” Beshear said. “These are our recommendations on how each community can make their community safer.”
Beshear urged Kentuckians to check the incidence report on Thursday afternoon. If your county is colored in red, you should plan your upcoming week by using the new recommendations, Beshear said.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.