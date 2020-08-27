With students returning to WKU for the first week of in person instruction, the Graves-Gilbert Clinic has extended their COVID-19 testing hours.
The clinic will be open seven days a week, with testing occurring from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Students can call the telemedicine hotline at (270) 746-5790, which operates all week from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chris Thorn, CEO of Graves-Gilbert, emphasized how simple it is for WKU students to get tested.
“If they do not have a healthcare professional or have any concern about being exposed to, or infected by covid, they may walk into the Graves-Gilbert Clinic on campus or any of the other 20+ convenient Graves-Gilbert Clinic locations and ask to be tested,” Thorn said.
Thorn also noted the three types of tests being offered at Graves-Gilbert: the PCR, antigen, and antibody tests. All three tests have received EUA authorization numbers from the Center for Disease Control.
According to Thorn, students can expect to wait 1-3 days for PCR, 15-20 minutes for antigen, and 2-4 hours for antibody testing results.
Thorn also acknowledged the hard work of the WKU COVID-19 team in keeping campus healthy.
“I would like to say that the team put together by Dr. Caboni and his staff have done a great job in uncharted waters,” Thorn said. “The physicians and staff of Graves-Gilbert Clinic have enjoyed working so closely with WKU.”
