The pandemic has changed a lot this year, and Halloween is one of them. Although the holiday will be a little different this year, Bowling Green is making the best of it.
Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park, a haunted house attraction located in Allen County near Bowling Green, is still open this year but with precautions.
According to the park’s website, they will be complying with local and state guidelines to provide guests with a safe experience. Some of the safety measures in place include high-touch areas being disinfected throughout the night and guests having their hands sanitized when entering each attraction.
Sanitizing stations will be available on-site and staff and actors are required to complete a wellness check each night, including a temperature check upon arrival.
The majority of attractions at Skeleton’s Lair are outside, but for those that take place inside buildings, actors will be wearing masks.
In addition, the park is asking guests not to come if they are sick or have a fever. Guests are also asked to practice social distancing and to remain with their party at all times.
Masks or other protective facial coverings are recommended, but costumes and makeup are prohibited.
Amy Burge, co-owner of Skeleton’s Lair, said that everyone has been great so far when it comes to following these guidelines.
“People appreciate that we are open and doing safety measures,” Burge said. “Many are just thankful we’re open, offering a safe, fun Halloween event.”
The scream park has been renovated and updated for the season with all new thrills like Krampus: A Holiday Horror Story that will take place in the park’s “haunted woods.”
The park will also have the Doomsday Doll Factory, a walk-through attraction where Hollywood horror dolls, such as Chucky, come to life.
Burge said the experience improves every year and new special effects have been added throughout the park.
Despite COVID-19 guidelines being in place, Burge said the park is getting a lot of top notch reviews so far this season.
Haunted houses aren’t the only attractions persevering through COVID-19. There will also be various trunk or treat events throughout Bowling Green. One of those events will be held at CenterPointe Church on Oct. 31.
This will be the church’s second annual trunk or treat event, although this time it’s being done in a drive-thru style.
Attendees will drive through a line of Halloween decorated car trunks and children can hold their bags or buckets out the window. Those who decorated their trunks will fill the bags with candy and other goodies, while wearing masks and gloves.
Jacob Holmes, senior pastor of CenterPointe Church, said that although the COVID-19 guidelines made planning the event more strenuous, the church’s utmost priority was to keep people safe.
“With all of the challenges 2020 has brought us all, it’s imperative that we as a church provide some sense of normalcy and hope,” Holmes said. “Events like this do just that.”
Southern Lanes is also holding a Halloween event for children. The sixth annual Trick or Treat event will take place on Oct. 25.
In past years the event was held inside, but due to COVID-19 it will be outdoors.
Demi Litten, marketing director at Southern Lanes, said masks will still be required, hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Local businesses will set up tables six feet apart from one another and kids will be able to walk through in their costumes, picking up candy and coupons.
“We are doing everything we can to provide a safe and fun environment for kids to enjoy Halloween,” Litten said. “We know this year has been very hard on our kiddos and we want to give them a little light this year.”
