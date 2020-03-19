A University of Evansville student studying at Harlaxton has tested positive for coronavirus. Harlaxton is one of the most popular study abroad programs at WKU where 26 students were studying during the spring semester.
The UE student who tested positive is in self-isolation outside Indiana and did not display symptoms until after they returned to the U.S., according to a statement from UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz.
The student was tested on Monday, March 16 and results came in as positive on Wednesday.
“As we move to more phases of discovery of the virus impacting those close to us, it is important, now more than ever, to treat each other with kindness and compassion,” Pietruszkiewicz said. “We continue to be enormously grateful to all, both in Harlaxton and Evansville, who have been working so diligently on behalf of our community.”
WKU has called back all 103 students studying abroad due to concerns about the growing pandemic.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Editor-in-Chief Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @bekah_alvey.