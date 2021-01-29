Governor Andy Beshear announced during his regular briefing Thursday 2,947 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 new deaths, the worst day for deaths since the pandemic began.
“[2,947 new cases] doesn’t sound like good news, and its far too high, but this is the lowest Thursday we’ve had in four weeks,” Beshear said.
The state’s positivity rate is 9.04%, the fourth day in a row below 10%.
Beshear said the 69 newest deaths bring Kentucky’s total up to 3,611 fatalities.
“The result of so many cases, and of our exponential growth, and times when we were having 5,000 cases in a day, means we are seeing significant loss [as a result],” Beshear said.
Beshear was otherwise optimistic about the state’s position and focused attention on growing efforts to distribute vaccines.
Beshear also announced vaccine.ky.gov and a vaccination hotline which aims to provide up-to-date information regarding vaccine availability and eligibility.
The hotline is 855-598-2246 and will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST every weekday.
Four new pop-up vaccination centers were also announced, located in Lexington, Danville, and two in Paducah. Beshear said more locations will be announced in the next two Thursdays.
Patients who fall under phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan will receive priority at these centers. This includes first responders, K-12 personnel, and people over the age of 70.
Phase 1A patients will still be eligible for vaccination, including long-term care facility, assisted living facilities and health care personnel.
